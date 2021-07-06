Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 561,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $17,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.