Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,588,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,527,000.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

ABG opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

