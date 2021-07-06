Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $388.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

