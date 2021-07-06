My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 76.4% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 76.4% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $778,259.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00167124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.44 or 0.99970533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00956552 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.