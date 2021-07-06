Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -2.01. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

