Nantahala Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BCTG Acquisition worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCTG. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 149,262 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCTG Acquisition alerts:

BCTG Acquisition stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG).

Receive News & Ratings for BCTG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCTG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.