Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,116 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 15,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

