Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 2.95% of Exagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Exagen by 30.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.0% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 81 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,289. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

