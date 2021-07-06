Nantahala Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares during the quarter. Cue Biopharma accounts for 1.0% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cue Biopharma worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 2,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $357.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

