nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

nCino stock remained flat at $$61.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.52. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.65.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,448 shares of company stock worth $29,150,510. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 12.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

