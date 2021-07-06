Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $16.38 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $591,261.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00048004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,022,243 coins and its circulating supply is 17,634,714 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

