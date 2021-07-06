Neenah (NYSE:NP) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:NP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 1,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,087. Neenah has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $833.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neenah by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

