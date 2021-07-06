Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,591. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

