NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by 146.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

