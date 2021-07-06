Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 17,609 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 836,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,364,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 599,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

