Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 5,275 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,087,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,500,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.58. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

