Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 147,508 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTDU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,999,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,296,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ACTDU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.