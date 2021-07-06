Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,407,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,357,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,125,000.

FRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FRX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Forest Road Acquisition Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

