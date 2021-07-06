Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,608 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $61,590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.97. Masco Co. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

