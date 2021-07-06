Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,544 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

RBA opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

