Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,406,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLO opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

