New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires 6,097 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Zuora makes up about 1.0% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.08% of Zuora worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 333,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,008 shares of company stock worth $1,298,488. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Zuora stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 8,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.