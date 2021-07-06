New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $522,000 Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in PPD were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 13,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.23. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

