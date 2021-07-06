New York Life Investments Alternatives Increases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.63. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.10 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

