NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 716,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,995 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,292,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,132. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

