NFTify (N1) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,427.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, NFTify has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $672,857.74 and approximately $24,427.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00167124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.44 or 0.99970533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00956552 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,315,524 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.