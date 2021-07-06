NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.67. 280,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a one year low of $186.16 and a one year high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,039,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,884,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,664,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.