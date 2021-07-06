Niftyx Protocol Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $275,026.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00929717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044703 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

