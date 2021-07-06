NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $159.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

