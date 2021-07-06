Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,589.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,433.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

