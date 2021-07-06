Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
NDGPF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.19.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
