Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

NCRBF opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Nippon Carbon has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

