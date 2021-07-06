Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.10 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $177.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.