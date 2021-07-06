Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.12 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $305.86 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

