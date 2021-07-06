Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $367.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $368.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

