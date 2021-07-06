Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Credit Suisse Group worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.