Northern Trust Corp Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68,842 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.