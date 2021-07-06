Northern Trust Corp Has $26.79 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $26,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 486.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 174,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,150,859 shares in the company, valued at $88,335,779.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,000 shares of company stock worth $14,541,550. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.