Northern Trust Corp Has $27.14 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Schrödinger worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.59. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,600 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,746 shares of company stock valued at $79,848,733 in the last ninety days.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

