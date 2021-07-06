Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,863 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

