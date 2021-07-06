Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Decreased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

NCLH stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 335,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,999. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

