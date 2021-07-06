NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.