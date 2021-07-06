NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 155.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $2,050,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $13,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

