NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 302,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,097. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.