Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

