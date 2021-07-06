Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 421,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NUV opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 546,563 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $7,828,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 530,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

