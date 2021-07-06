Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 421,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NUV opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
