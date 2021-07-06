NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report sales of $174.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.45 million and the highest is $175.00 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $162.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $695.10 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

