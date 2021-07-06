NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Update

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.37.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $819.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $388.50 and a 1-year high of $820.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

