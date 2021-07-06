NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NVR worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NVR by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NVR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NVR by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,114.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,878.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,199.53 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

