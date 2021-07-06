O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,353 Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mogo by 22.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at $3,814,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $478.10 million, a PE ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Research analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

